Notable Thursday Option Activity: MMC, NOW, CCK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC), where a total of 14,882 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61% of MMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 3,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,400 underlying shares of MMC. Below is a chart showing MMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 7,403 contracts, representing approximately 740,300 underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $890 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $890 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) options are showing a volume of 6,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 629,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,500 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MMC options, NOW options, or CCK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.