Markets
MMC

Notable Thursday Option Activity: MMC, NOW, CCK

October 16, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC), where a total of 14,882 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61% of MMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,400 underlying shares of MMC. Below is a chart showing MMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 7,403 contracts, representing approximately 740,300 underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $890 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $890 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) options are showing a volume of 6,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 629,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,500 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MMC options, NOW options, or CCK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Chase Coleman Stock Picks
 Funds Holding IHRT
 Funds Holding LD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Chase Coleman Stock Picks-> Funds Holding IHRT-> Funds Holding LD-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MMC
NOW
CCK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.