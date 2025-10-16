Notable Thursday Option Activity: MMC, NOW, CCK

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 7,403 contracts, representing approximately 740,300 underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $890 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $890 strike highlighted in orange:
And Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) options are showing a volume of 6,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 629,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 6,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 621,500 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MMC options, NOW options, or CCK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Chase Coleman Stock Picks
Funds Holding IHRT
Funds Holding LD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.