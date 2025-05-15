Notable Thursday Option Activity: META, NFE, HON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 231,365 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 23.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 134.6% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $660 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 9,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 947,900 underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:

New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) options are showing a volume of 74,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.5% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 22,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 47,274 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 107.1% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 14,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for META options, NFE options, or HON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

