Notable Thursday Option Activity: META, MSFT, INOD

July 31, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total of 1.1 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 111.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1013.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 59,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 1.0 million contracts, representing approximately 101.8 million underlying shares or approximately 626.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 42,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innodata Inc (Symbol: INOD) saw options trading volume of 69,525 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 352% of INOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 19,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of INOD. Below is a chart showing INOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for META options, MSFT options, or INOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
