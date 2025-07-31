Notable Thursday Option Activity: META, MSFT, INOD

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 1.0 million contracts, representing approximately 101.8 million underlying shares or approximately 626.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 42,717 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
And Innodata Inc (Symbol: INOD) saw options trading volume of 69,525 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 352% of INOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 19,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of INOD. Below is a chart showing INOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
