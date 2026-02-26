Notable Thursday Option Activity: META, MSFT, IMAX

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 739,346 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 73.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 40,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:
And IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) options are showing a volume of 13,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.1% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 922,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,200 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
