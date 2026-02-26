Markets
META

Notable Thursday Option Activity: META, MSFT, IMAX

February 26, 2026 — 03:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 299,445 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 29.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 177.1% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $660 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 16,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 739,346 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 73.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 157.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 40,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And IMAX Corp. (Symbol: IMAX) options are showing a volume of 13,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 143.1% of IMAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 922,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,200 underlying shares of IMAX. Below is a chart showing IMAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for META options, MSFT options, or IMAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SOXS shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding LBRT
 Funds Holding ENDO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SOXS shares outstanding history-> Funds Holding LBRT-> Funds Holding ENDO-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

META
MSFT
IMAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.