Notable Thursday Option Activity: MEG, ADSK, XYZ

August 07, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Montrose Environmental Group Inc (Symbol: MEG), where a total volume of 1,779 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 177,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.6% of MEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 293,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,000 underlying shares of MEG. Below is a chart showing MEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 10,048 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,400 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 101,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 8,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,900 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
