Notable Thursday Option Activity: MEG, ADSK, XYZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Montrose Environmental Group Inc (Symbol: MEG), where a total volume of 1,779 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 177,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.6% of MEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 293,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,000 underlying shares of MEG. Below is a chart showing MEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 10,048 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,400 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 101,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 8,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,900 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MEG options, ADSK options, or XYZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.