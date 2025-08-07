Notable Thursday Option Activity: MEG, ADSK, XYZ

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 10,048 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,400 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) options are showing a volume of 101,730 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.6% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 8,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,900 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
