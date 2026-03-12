Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: MED, GE, QCOM

March 12, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED), where a total of 1,812 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 181,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.5% of MED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 264,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of MED. Below is a chart showing MED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

GE Aerospace (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 33,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,500 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 59,258 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 7,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MED options, GE options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
