Notable Thursday Option Activity: MED, GE, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Medifast Inc (Symbol: MED), where a total of 1,812 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 181,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.5% of MED's average daily trading volume over the past month of 264,450 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of MED. Below is a chart showing MED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

GE Aerospace (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 33,642 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.6% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,500 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 59,258 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 7,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

