Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDGL, WEN, MARA

Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) saw options trading volume of 33,368 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 27,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 335,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.6% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 28,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
