Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDGL, WEN, MARA

October 31, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total of 2,389 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 238,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.8% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 288,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,100 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) saw options trading volume of 33,368 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 27,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 335,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.6% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 28,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MDGL options, WEN options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

