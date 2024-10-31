Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDGL, WEN, MARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total of 2,389 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 238,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.8% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 288,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 1,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,100 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) saw options trading volume of 33,368 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 81% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 27,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 335,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 33.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.6% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 28,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

