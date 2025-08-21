Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDGL, ROOT, FWRD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: MDGL), where a total volume of 5,059 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 505,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.6% of MDGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 449,485 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,100 underlying shares of MDGL. Below is a chart showing MDGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) saw options trading volume of 7,430 contracts, representing approximately 743,000 underlying shares or approximately 101.8% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 729,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,700 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) saw options trading volume of 5,473 contracts, representing approximately 547,300 underlying shares or approximately 90.4% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 605,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 17, 2027, with 1,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,400 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MDGL options, ROOT options, or FWRD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

