Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDGL, ROOT, FWRD

Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) saw options trading volume of 7,430 contracts, representing approximately 743,000 underlying shares or approximately 101.8% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 729,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,700 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) saw options trading volume of 5,473 contracts, representing approximately 547,300 underlying shares or approximately 90.4% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 605,660 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 17, 2027, with 1,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,400 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
