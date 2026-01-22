Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDB, TECH, MHK

Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) options are showing a volume of 12,118 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of TECH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of TECH. Below is a chart showing TECH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) saw options trading volume of 4,965 contracts, representing approximately 496,500 underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of MHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 778,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,400 underlying shares of MHK. Below is a chart showing MHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
