Notable Thursday Option Activity: MA, GLW, GD

Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) options are showing a volume of 27,774 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 4,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,000 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD) options are showing a volume of 5,391 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 539,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,900 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MA options, GLW options, or GD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
