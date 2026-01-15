Markets
LRCX

Notable Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, TTWO, GEV

January 15, 2026 — 03:28 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 70,955 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.7% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 7,165 contracts, representing approximately 716,500 underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring February 13, 2026, with 2,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,200 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 15,390 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 1,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,600 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, TTWO options, or GEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

