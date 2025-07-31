Notable Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, FCX, TGT

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 87,421 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 20,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 19,664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:
