Notable Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, FCX, TGT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 40,181 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 3,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 87,421 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 20,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 19,664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

