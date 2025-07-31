Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, FCX, TGT

July 31, 2025 — 01:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX), where a total of 40,181 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.9% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,800 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) saw options trading volume of 87,421 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 20,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 19,664 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $107 strike call option expiring August 01, 2025, with 2,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $107 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LRCX options, FCX options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
