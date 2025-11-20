Notable Thursday Option Activity: LMND, SHOO, ABNB

Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) options are showing a volume of 8,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 30,783 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
