Markets
LMND

Notable Thursday Option Activity: LMND, SHOO, ABNB

November 20, 2025 — 03:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 24,292 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.7% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,300 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) options are showing a volume of 8,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.3% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,000 underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) saw options trading volume of 30,783 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,000 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, SHOO options, or ABNB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Real Estate Dividend Stocks
 IMNN shares outstanding history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TBG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Real Estate Dividend Stocks-> IMNN shares outstanding history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TBG-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LMND
SHOO
ABNB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.