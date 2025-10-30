Notable Thursday Option Activity: LKQ, MMS, AR

MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS) options are showing a volume of 5,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 512,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.9% of MMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,800 underlying shares of MMS. Below is a chart showing MMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 44,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.8% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 30,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
