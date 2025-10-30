Markets
LKQ

Notable Thursday Option Activity: LKQ, MMS, AR

October 30, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ), where a total of 27,780 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.9% of LKQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 12,786 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of LKQ. Below is a chart showing LKQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS) options are showing a volume of 5,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 512,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.9% of MMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 450,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 5,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,800 underlying shares of MMS. Below is a chart showing MMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 44,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.8% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 30,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

