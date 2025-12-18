Notable Thursday Option Activity: LGIH, NVT, UPST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH), where a total volume of 1,732 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 173,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.3% of LGIH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 760 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,000 underlying shares of LGIH. Below is a chart showing LGIH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

nVent Electric PLC (Symbol: NVT) saw options trading volume of 12,661 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of NVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,373 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 437,300 underlying shares of NVT. Below is a chart showing NVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 23,263 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,000 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LGIH options, NVT options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

