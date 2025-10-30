Notable Thursday Option Activity: KSS, SIRI, SN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), where a total volume of 28,374 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.5% of KSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025 , with 15,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of KSS. Below is a chart showing KSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 21,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.6% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,700 underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And SharkNinja Inc (Symbol: SN) saw options trading volume of 12,233 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of SN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 846,000 underlying shares of SN. Below is a chart showing SN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

