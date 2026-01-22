Markets
KHC

Notable Thursday Option Activity: KHC, MOS, PG

January 22, 2026 — 01:24 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), where a total of 78,708 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 17,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 34,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 11,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 51,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 2,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,100 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for KHC options, MOS options, or PG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
