Notable Thursday Option Activity: KHC, MOS, PG

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) options are showing a volume of 34,859 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.4% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 11,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 51,809 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 2,351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,100 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for KHC options, MOS options, or PG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
