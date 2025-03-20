News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: JPM, CPS, UNH

March 20, 2025 — 03:52 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 57,641 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 10,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (Symbol: CPS) saw options trading volume of 1,144 contracts, representing approximately 114,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of CPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,500 underlying shares of CPS. Below is a chart showing CPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 25,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, CPS options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
