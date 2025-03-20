Notable Thursday Option Activity: JPM, CPS, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM), where a total volume of 57,641 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 10,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (Symbol: CPS) saw options trading volume of 1,144 contracts, representing approximately 114,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of CPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,500 underlying shares of CPS. Below is a chart showing CPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 25,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,800 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for JPM options, CPS options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

