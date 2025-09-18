Notable Thursday Option Activity: JBL, NTLA, TMDX

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: NTLA) options are showing a volume of 22,322 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of NTLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,500 underlying shares of NTLA. Below is a chart showing NTLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) saw options trading volume of 5,099 contracts, representing approximately 509,900 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 982,770 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,900 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
