Notable Thursday Option Activity: IMVT, RBLX, MEG

September 11, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Immunovant Inc (Symbol: IMVT), where a total volume of 6,555 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 655,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of IMVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,400 underlying shares of IMVT. Below is a chart showing IMVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 39,872 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 3,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,600 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Montrose Environmental Group Inc (Symbol: MEG) saw options trading volume of 2,070 contracts, representing approximately 207,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of MEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 478,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MEG. Below is a chart showing MEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IMVT options, RBLX options, or MEG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

