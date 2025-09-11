Notable Thursday Option Activity: IMVT, RBLX, MEG

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) saw options trading volume of 39,872 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 3,596 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,600 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Montrose Environmental Group Inc (Symbol: MEG) saw options trading volume of 2,070 contracts, representing approximately 207,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of MEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 478,545 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of MEG. Below is a chart showing MEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
