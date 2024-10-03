Notable Thursday Option Activity: IMKTA, HIMS, BMY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ingles Markets Inc (Symbol: IMKTA), where a total of 1,690 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 169,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 131.7% of IMKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 128,310 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,400 underlying shares of IMKTA. Below is a chart showing IMKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) saw options trading volume of 79,486 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 121.2% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,800 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 138,481 contracts, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares or approximately 108.6% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 16,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

