Notable Thursday Option Activity: IMKTA, HIMS, BMY

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) saw options trading volume of 79,486 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 121.2% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 8,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,800 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 138,481 contracts, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares or approximately 108.6% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 16,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IMKTA options, HIMS options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Technology Stocks
MYE Dividend Growth Rate
Funds Holding CPSL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.