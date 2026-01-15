Notable Thursday Option Activity: IIIN, MGM, FIGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Insteel Industries, Inc. (Symbol: IIIN), where a total of 856 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 85,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.2% of IIIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 137,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,900 underlying shares of IIIN. Below is a chart showing IIIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 26,208 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 21,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

And Figure Technology Solutions Inc - Class A Common (Symbol: FIGR) options are showing a volume of 19,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of FIGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,300 underlying shares of FIGR. Below is a chart showing FIGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

