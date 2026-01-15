Notable Thursday Option Activity: IBRX, VRT, NN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ImmunityBio Inc (Symbol: IBRX), where a total volume of 77,618 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of IBRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028 , with 14,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of IBRX. Below is a chart showing IBRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 26,477 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,100 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 4,880 contracts, representing approximately 488,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBRX options, VRT options, or NN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.