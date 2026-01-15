Markets
IBRX

Notable Thursday Option Activity: IBRX, VRT, NN

January 15, 2026 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ImmunityBio Inc (Symbol: IBRX), where a total volume of 77,618 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.2% of IBRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 14,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of IBRX. Below is a chart showing IBRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 26,477 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,100 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 4,880 contracts, representing approximately 488,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IBRX options, VRT options, or NN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of PFC
 LCAA market cap history
 Funds Holding ZM

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of PFC-> LCAA market cap history-> Funds Holding ZM-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IBRX
VRT
NN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.