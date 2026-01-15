Notable Thursday Option Activity: IBRX, VRT, NN

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 26,477 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.9% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,100 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And NextNav Inc (Symbol: NN) saw options trading volume of 4,880 contracts, representing approximately 488,000 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of NN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of NN. Below is a chart showing NN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
