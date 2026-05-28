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Notable Thursday Option Activity: IBM, PLAB, RCAT

May 28, 2026 — 03:58 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 118,303 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 151.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 14,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB) saw options trading volume of 11,539 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 144.1% of PLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 800,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,300 underlying shares of PLAB. Below is a chart showing PLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Red Cat Holdings Inc (Symbol: RCAT) saw options trading volume of 136,683 contracts, representing approximately 13.7 million underlying shares or approximately 126.8% of RCAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 12,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RCAT. Below is a chart showing RCAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, PLAB options, or RCAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further IBM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

IBM
PLAB
RCAT

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