Notable Thursday Option Activity: IBM, PLAB, RCAT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total volume of 118,303 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 151.5% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026 , with 14,396 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Photronics, Inc. (Symbol: PLAB) saw options trading volume of 11,539 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 144.1% of PLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 800,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,300 underlying shares of PLAB. Below is a chart showing PLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Red Cat Holdings Inc (Symbol: RCAT) saw options trading volume of 136,683 contracts, representing approximately 13.7 million underlying shares or approximately 126.8% of RCAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 12,337 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RCAT. Below is a chart showing RCAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

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Further IBM Research:

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