Notable Thursday Option Activity: IBM, PANW, LW

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 16,534 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 11,443 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for IBM options, PANW options, or LW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Income Calendar
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PBND
Funds Holding SPUN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.