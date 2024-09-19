News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: IBM, PANW, LW

September 19, 2024 — 01:34 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 25,037 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 16,534 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 11,443 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 10,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

