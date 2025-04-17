Markets
HTZ

Notable Thursday Option Activity: HTZ, MSTR, COIN

April 17, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ), where a total of 419,183 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 41.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 291.3% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 58,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 558,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 287.9% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 42,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 171,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 196.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 25,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HTZ options, MSTR options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 MTD RSI
 SVV YTD Return
 Ameren Technical Analysis

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MTD RSI-> SVV YTD Return-> Ameren Technical Analysis-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HTZ
MSTR
COIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.