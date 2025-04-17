Notable Thursday Option Activity: HTZ, MSTR, COIN

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 558,128 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 287.9% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 42,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 171,926 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 196.2% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 25, 2025, with 25,801 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HTZ options, MSTR options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
