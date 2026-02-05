Notable Thursday Option Activity: HTZ, MSTR, BTDR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ), where a total of 404,372 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 40.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 782.8% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 100,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 886,684 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 88.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 389.3% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 30,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) saw options trading volume of 118,580 contracts, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares or approximately 194.5% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 30,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

