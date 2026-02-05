Markets
HTZ

Notable Thursday Option Activity: HTZ, MSTR, BTDR

February 05, 2026 — 03:51 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ), where a total of 404,372 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 40.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 782.8% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 100,077 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 886,684 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 88.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 389.3% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 06, 2026, with 30,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) saw options trading volume of 118,580 contracts, representing approximately 11.9 million underlying shares or approximately 194.5% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 30,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HTZ options, MSTR options, or BTDR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 TRHC Historical Stock Prices
 DTM Videos
 CT Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TRHC Historical Stock Prices-> DTM Videos-> CT Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HTZ
MSTR
BTDR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.