News & Insights

Markets
HROW

Notable Thursday Option Activity: HROW, NBR, EVGO

October 03, 2024 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW), where a total of 12,039 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 344.9% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 349,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) saw options trading volume of 10,572 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 246.8% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 428,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,200 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And EVgo Inc (Symbol: EVGO) options are showing a volume of 66,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 241.7% of EVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 12,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of EVGO. Below is a chart showing EVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HROW options, NBR options, or EVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SGII shares outstanding history
 TECK Stock Predictions
 ARLO Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HROW
NBR
EVGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.