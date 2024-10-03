Notable Thursday Option Activity: HROW, NBR, EVGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Harrow Inc (Symbol: HROW), where a total of 12,039 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 344.9% of HROW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 349,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of HROW. Below is a chart showing HROW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Nabors Industries Ltd (Symbol: NBR) saw options trading volume of 10,572 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 246.8% of NBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 428,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,200 underlying shares of NBR. Below is a chart showing NBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And EVgo Inc (Symbol: EVGO) options are showing a volume of 66,544 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 241.7% of EVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 12,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of EVGO. Below is a chart showing EVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

