Notable Thursday Option Activity: HON, MSFT, COST

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 157,280 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 88.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 18,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:
And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 18,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $945 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 1,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $945 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HON options, MSFT options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding DINT
PWON Insider Buying
BSTC Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.