Notable Thursday Option Activity: HON, MSFT, COST

July 24, 2025 — 01:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON), where a total volume of 32,182 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,100 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 157,280 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 88.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 18,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 18,259 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.2% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $945 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 1,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $945 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HON options, MSFT options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

