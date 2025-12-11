Notable Thursday Option Activity: HLF, ROOT, CORZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Herbalife Ltd (Symbol: HLF), where a total volume of 12,335 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of HLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 4,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 427,600 underlying shares of HLF. Below is a chart showing HLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) saw options trading volume of 1,802 contracts, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 329,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,200 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 69,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 34,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HLF options, ROOT options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.