Notable Thursday Option Activity: HLF, ROOT, CORZ

Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) saw options trading volume of 1,802 contracts, representing approximately 180,200 underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 329,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 802 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,200 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 69,675 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 34,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HLF options, ROOT options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
