Notable Thursday Option Activity: HIMS, GRMN, EVC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total of 152,891 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.8% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025 , with 13,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) options are showing a volume of 5,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 506,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 833,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,500 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Entravision Communications Corp. (Symbol: EVC) options are showing a volume of 1,155 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 115,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of EVC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,500 underlying shares of EVC. Below is a chart showing EVC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

