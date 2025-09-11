Notable Thursday Option Activity: HIMS, GRMN, EVC

Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) options are showing a volume of 5,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 506,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 833,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,500 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Entravision Communications Corp. (Symbol: EVC) options are showing a volume of 1,155 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 115,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of EVC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,500 underlying shares of EVC. Below is a chart showing EVC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, GRMN options, or EVC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
