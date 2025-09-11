Markets
HIMS

Notable Thursday Option Activity: HIMS, GRMN, EVC

September 11, 2025 — 03:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS), where a total of 152,891 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.8% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 13,898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN) options are showing a volume of 5,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 506,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.8% of GRMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 833,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,500 underlying shares of GRMN. Below is a chart showing GRMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Entravision Communications Corp. (Symbol: EVC) options are showing a volume of 1,155 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 115,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of EVC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,500 underlying shares of EVC. Below is a chart showing EVC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HIMS options, GRMN options, or EVC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio
 ACN shares outstanding history
 ALTI shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio-> ACN shares outstanding history-> ALTI shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HIMS
GRMN
EVC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.