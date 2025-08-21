Notable Thursday Option Activity: HE, C, APO

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 64,050 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 19,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 14,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $139 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 3,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,200 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $139 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HE options, C options, or APO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
