Notable Thursday Option Activity: HE, C, APO

August 21, 2025 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE), where a total of 8,206 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 820,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 613,000 underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 64,050 contracts, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares or approximately 44.9% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 19,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 14,538 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $139 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 3,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,200 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $139 strike highlighted in orange:

