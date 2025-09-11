Notable Thursday Option Activity: HD, UPS, GNRC

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 42,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,300 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 3,815 contracts, representing approximately 381,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
