Notable Thursday Option Activity: HD, UPS, GNRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), where a total volume of 21,178 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $425 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025 , with 2,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,400 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 42,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,300 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) saw options trading volume of 3,815 contracts, representing approximately 381,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of GNRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of GNRC. Below is a chart showing GNRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

