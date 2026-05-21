Notable Thursday Option Activity: HCA, HRTG, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), where a total of 12,784 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.5% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026 , with 5,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,400 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRTG) saw options trading volume of 4,396 contracts, representing approximately 439,600 underlying shares or approximately 82.4% of HRTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 533,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,200 underlying shares of HRTG. Below is a chart showing HRTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 40,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 3,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HCA options, HRTG options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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