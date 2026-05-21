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HCA

Notable Thursday Option Activity: HCA, HRTG, ZM

May 21, 2026 — 03:41 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA), where a total of 12,784 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.5% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $525 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 5,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,400 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $525 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRTG) saw options trading volume of 4,396 contracts, representing approximately 439,600 underlying shares or approximately 82.4% of HRTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 533,505 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,072 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,200 underlying shares of HRTG. Below is a chart showing HRTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) options are showing a volume of 40,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.7% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 3,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HCA options, HRTG options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying
 IDW Historical Stock Prices
 Cheap Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Buying-> IDW Historical Stock Prices-> Cheap Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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HCA
HRTG
ZM

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