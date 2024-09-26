Notable Thursday Option Activity: HAE, BA, PGY

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 112,571 contracts, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares or approximately 128.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 7,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 745,200 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pagaya Technologies Ltd. - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: PGY) options are showing a volume of 14,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124% of PGY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,900 underlying shares of PGY. Below is a chart showing PGY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for HAE options, BA options, or PGY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Stocks Channel
MSFT Split History
Institutional Holders of GURU
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.