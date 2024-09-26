News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: HAE, BA, PGY

September 26, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Haemonetics Corp. (Symbol: HAE), where a total of 9,003 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 900,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 143% of HAE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 629,615 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of HAE. Below is a chart showing HAE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 112,571 contracts, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares or approximately 128.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 7,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 745,200 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pagaya Technologies Ltd. - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: PGY) options are showing a volume of 14,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124% of PGY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,900 underlying shares of PGY. Below is a chart showing PGY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

