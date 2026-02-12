Notable Thursday Option Activity: GWW, UPS, ADSK

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 31,219 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 10,474 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,500 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GWW options, UPS options, or ADSK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: OMC Average Annual Return
BILL Split History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DNAB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.