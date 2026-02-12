Notable Thursday Option Activity: GWW, UPS, ADSK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), where a total volume of 1,852 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 185,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 314,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1030 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,700 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1030 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 31,219 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 3,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 10,474 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,500 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

