Notable Thursday Option Activity: GWW, GOOGL, MTN

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 357,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 19,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) options are showing a volume of 5,588 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 558,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,300 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GWW options, GOOGL options, or MTN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: CBSO Videos
BLRX Historical Stock Prices
HABT Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.