Notable Thursday Option Activity: GWW, GOOGL, MTN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW), where a total volume of 2,124 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 212,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.8% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,100 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 357,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 35.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $317.50 strike call option expiring December 12, 2025, with 19,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $317.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) options are showing a volume of 5,588 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 558,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.5% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 781,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,300 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

