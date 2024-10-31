News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: GS, TREE, OSCR

October 31, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 14,360 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $515 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024, with 674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

LendingTree Inc (Symbol: TREE) saw options trading volume of 1,142 contracts, representing approximately 114,200 underlying shares or approximately 77.5% of TREE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 147,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,000 underlying shares of TREE. Below is a chart showing TREE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) options are showing a volume of 21,566 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 11,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

