Notable Thursday Option Activity: GS, HPE, GTLB

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) saw options trading volume of 216,548 contracts, representing approximately 21.7 million underlying shares or approximately 118.2% of HPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 33,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of HPE. Below is a chart showing HPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And GitLab Inc (Symbol: GTLB) options are showing a volume of 54,508 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.4% of GTLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 3,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 308,800 underlying shares of GTLB. Below is a chart showing GTLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
