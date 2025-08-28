Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: GS, DDOG, RTX

August 28, 2025 — 02:04 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 38,837 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 226.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,480 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 648,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 67,318 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 109% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 18,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 32,221 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.2% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 25,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.
