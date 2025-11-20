Notable Thursday Option Activity: GS, CRWD, BKNG

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 29,782 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 136.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 2,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 221,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 284,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4700 strike put option expiring September 17, 2027, with 110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4700 strike highlighted in orange:
