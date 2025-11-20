Markets
GS

Notable Thursday Option Activity: GS, CRWD, BKNG

November 20, 2025 — 02:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 33,749 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 178.3% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 184,400 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 29,782 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 136.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 2,216 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 221,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.8% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 284,665 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4700 strike put option expiring September 17, 2027, with 110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GS options, CRWD options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Analysts Like And Hedge Funds Are Buying
 ETFs Holding WMAR
 UPST Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Analysts Like And Hedge Funds Are Buying-> ETFs Holding WMAR-> UPST Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GS
CRWD
BKNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.