Notable Thursday Option Activity: GS, CEG, CVX

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 18,986 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 485,000 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 51,531 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,400 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, CEG options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
