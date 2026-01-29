Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: GS, CEG, CVX

January 29, 2026 — 04:00 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 12,360 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 683 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 68,300 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) saw options trading volume of 18,986 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of CEG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 485,000 underlying shares of CEG. Below is a chart showing CEG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 51,531 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 3,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 358,400 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

