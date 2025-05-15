Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOGL, DOCS, DBRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 363,363 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 36.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 41,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS) options are showing a volume of 17,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.6% of DOCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,700 underlying shares of DOCS. Below is a chart showing DOCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) saw options trading volume of 18,205 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 83.3% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 9,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 972,200 underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, DOCS options, or DBRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.