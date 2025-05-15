Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOGL, DOCS, DBRG

Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS) options are showing a volume of 17,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.6% of DOCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,700 underlying shares of DOCS. Below is a chart showing DOCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) saw options trading volume of 18,205 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 83.3% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 9,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 972,200 underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
