Markets
GOOGL

Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOGL, DOCS, DBRG

May 15, 2025 — 04:12 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 363,363 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 36.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 41,793 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Doximity Inc (Symbol: DOCS) options are showing a volume of 17,196 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.6% of DOCS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,477 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,700 underlying shares of DOCS. Below is a chart showing DOCS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And DigitalBridge Group Inc (Symbol: DBRG) saw options trading volume of 18,205 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 83.3% of DBRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 9,722 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 972,200 underlying shares of DBRG. Below is a chart showing DBRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, DOCS options, or DBRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Union Pacific Technical Analysis
 ANAC Insider Buying
 VGII Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Union Pacific Technical Analysis-> ANAC Insider Buying-> VGII Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOGL
DOCS
DBRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.