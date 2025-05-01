Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOG, GLNG, CHRD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total volume of 120,918 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.8% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025 , with 9,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 985,500 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) options are showing a volume of 9,178 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 917,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,700 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chord Energy Corp (Symbol: CHRD) options are showing a volume of 4,585 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 458,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of CHRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CHRD. Below is a chart showing CHRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

