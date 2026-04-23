Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOG, FSLR, AXP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 122,966 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026 , with 13,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 12,988 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 18,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026, with 1,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,300 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, FSLR options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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