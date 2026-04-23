Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOG, FSLR, AXP

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 12,988 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 18,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026, with 1,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,300 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, FSLR options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein
Institutional Holders of MBUU
Closed End Funds List
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.