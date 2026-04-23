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Notable Thursday Option Activity: GOOG, FSLR, AXP

April 23, 2026 — 02:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 122,966 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 13,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 12,988 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike call option expiring April 24, 2026, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 18,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026, with 1,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,300 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, FSLR options, or AXP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein
 Institutional Holders of MBUU
 Closed End Funds List

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Barry Rosenstein-> Institutional Holders of MBUU-> Closed End Funds List-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
FSLR
AXP

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