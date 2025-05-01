Notable Thursday Option Activity: GME, RBLX, MPW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 110,209 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.3% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025 , with 8,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 891,900 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 75,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.2% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 7,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 713,100 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 99,003 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.3% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 32,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

