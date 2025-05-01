Notable Thursday Option Activity: GME, RBLX, MPW

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 75,505 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.2% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 7,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 713,100 underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 99,003 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.3% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 32,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
