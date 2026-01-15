Notable Thursday Option Activity: GLDD, MSGE, AI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (Symbol: GLDD), where a total volume of 14,915 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 347.8% of GLDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 428,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 6,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,100 underlying shares of GLDD. Below is a chart showing GLDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (Symbol: MSGE) options are showing a volume of 8,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 806,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 292.8% of MSGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 275,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of MSGE. Below is a chart showing MSGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 119,450 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 213.9% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 29,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GLDD options, MSGE options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.