Notable Thursday Option Activity: GLDD, MSGE, AI

January 15, 2026 — 03:29 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (Symbol: GLDD), where a total volume of 14,915 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 347.8% of GLDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 428,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,100 underlying shares of GLDD. Below is a chart showing GLDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (Symbol: MSGE) options are showing a volume of 8,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 806,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 292.8% of MSGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 275,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of MSGE. Below is a chart showing MSGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 119,450 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 213.9% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 29,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GLDD options, MSGE options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
