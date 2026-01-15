Notable Thursday Option Activity: GLDD, MSGE, AI

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (Symbol: MSGE) options are showing a volume of 8,067 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 806,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 292.8% of MSGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 275,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 4,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,100 underlying shares of MSGE. Below is a chart showing MSGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 119,450 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 213.9% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026, with 29,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GLDD options, MSGE options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
