Notable Thursday Option Activity: GE, PWR, MU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GE Aerospace (Symbol: GE), where a total of 59,927 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.4% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 6,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 648,700 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 6,719 contracts, representing approximately 671,900 underlying shares or approximately 74.7% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 899,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,900 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 295,864 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 14,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GE options, PWR options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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