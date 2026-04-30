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Notable Thursday Option Activity: GE, PWR, MU

April 30, 2026 — 01:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GE Aerospace (Symbol: GE), where a total of 59,927 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.4% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 6,487 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 648,700 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 6,719 contracts, representing approximately 671,900 underlying shares or approximately 74.7% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 899,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,900 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 295,864 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.9% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring May 01, 2026, with 14,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GE options, PWR options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend ETFs
 Funds Holding TNRG
 Dividend Channel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend ETFs-> Funds Holding TNRG-> Dividend Channel-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GE
PWR
MU

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