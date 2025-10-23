Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: GD, WDFC, PENN

October 23, 2025 — 03:36 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Dynamics Corp (Symbol: GD), where a total of 6,218 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 621,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.2% of GD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 984,045 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,000 underlying shares of GD. Below is a chart showing GD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) options are showing a volume of 831 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 83,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 135,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,500 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 19,299 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 10,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GD options, WDFC options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

