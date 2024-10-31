News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: FTAI, CWH, NOW

October 31, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI), where a total volume of 6,185 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 618,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,100 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH) saw options trading volume of 6,727 contracts, representing approximately 672,700 underlying shares or approximately 56.7% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 7,210 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 721,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $780 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $780 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

